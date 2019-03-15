Robert G. Bone (Texas): Of Trolls, Orphans, and Abandoned Marks: What’s Wrong With Not Using Intellectual Property? Elizabeth Rosenblatt (UC-Davis): Fair Use as Resistance. Beto O’Rourke: Here’s why people think a guy who lost can win. There is no predicting who will win the Democratic nomination. Democrats have flipped the identity politics narrative. Howard Schultz says he grew up in a poor, rough place — those who lived there called it the “country club of projects”. Perry Bacon on the six wings of the Democratic Party. The importance of elsewhere: Kwame Anthony Appiah writes in defense of cosmopolitanism. The UK Parliament has voted to delay Brexit. The dying howls of British politics: Brexit has finally revealed Parliament’s pageantry for the charade it is.
Patrick Barry (Michigan): Numbers. Paul Campos (Colorado): A Constitution for the Age of Demagogues: Using the 25th Amendment to Remove an Unfit President. “Mom, when they look at me, they see dollar signs”: How rehab recruiters are luring recovering opioid addicts into a deadly cycle. We’re losing the war on corruption: Paul Manafort and Felicity Huffman are twin avatars of an elite that still acts with impunity. Why a lot of 2020 Democrats are nervous about the Mueller report. How to control a machine with your brain: A scientist’s work linking minds and machines helps a paralyzed woman escape her body. Generosity helps communities manage risk and cope with disasters — new research untangles the factors that lead people to help neighbors in need.