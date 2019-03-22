Beth A. Simmons (Penn) and Cosette D. Creamer (Minnesota): Do Self-Reporting Regimes Matter? Evidence From the Convention Against Torture. Getting rid of the Electoral College isn’t just about Trump (and more). The reckoning of Morris Dees and the Southern Poverty Law Center. Nihilist in Chief: Alex Pareene on the banal, evil, all-destructive regime of Mitch McConnell. Isaac Chotiner interviews Bernard-Henri Levy on the rights of women and of the accused. Where for art thou the "resistance"? New Zealand just banned military-style firearms — here’s why the U.S. can’t. Tech platforms treat white nationalism different from Islamic terrorism (and more). Obituary: Mary Warnock.
From Architecture Philosophy, a special issue on Architecture and the Political, including Roger Paden (Roger Mason): On the Use and Abuse of Historical Monuments for Life: Nietzsche and Confederate Monuments. Has online shopping actually saved us any money? “Change is closer than we think”: Charlotte Alter goes inside Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s unlikely rise. Beto, Biden and Bernie: The B-Boys and the media’s dangerous, self-fulfilling prophecy. Matthew Yglesias on the case for making 2020 the real Year of the Woman. A guide to the Mueller investigation for anyone who’s only been paying half-attention. James Comey: What I want from the Mueller report. Some advice to Robert Mueller on how to finish that big writing assignment.