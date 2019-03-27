A different kind of theory of everything: Physicists used to search for the smallest components of the universe — what if that’s not the point? Sabine Hossenfelder on the double life of black holes. Philosophers on a physics experiment that “suggests there’s no such thing as objective reality”. Do we actually experience the flow of time? Subjective experience must inform physics and philosophy, but it should be assessed carefully. Scientists reverse time inside a quantum computer. Have dark forces been messing with the cosmos? Astrophysicists scramble to patch a hole in the universe, rewriting cosmic history in the process. Natalie Wolchover interviews Priyamvada Natarajan, an astrophysicist who maps the universe’s terra incognita.

A big bang of physics: A review essay on yearning to know our universe by Dan Falk. Adam Gaffney reviews Universe in Creation: A New Understanding of the Big Bang and the Emergence of Life by Roy Gould. The universe’s ultimate complexity revealed by simple quantum games.