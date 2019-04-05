Travis Timmerman (Seton Hall): Doomsday Needn’t Be So Bad. Nathan Atkinson (Stanford): If Not the Index Funds, Then Who? Scientists find genetic mutation that makes woman feel no pain. U.K. politicians are in full-blown Brexit panic mode. “Dozens” of whistle-blowers are secretly cooperating with House Democrats. What’s going on with Mar-a-Lago and Chinese spies, explained. Emily Witt reviews Dopesick by Beth Macy; American Overdose: The Opioid Tragedy in Three Acts by Chris McGreal; and Dreamland: The True Tale of America’s Opiate Epidemic by Sam Quinones. Why France is losing the war on anti-Semitism. Gary C. Jacobson on his book Presidents and Parties in the Public Mind.
Katherine Yon Ebright (PILPG): Taking #MeToo Seriously in the Legal Profession. William Barr seems to be covering up something bad for Trump (and more). Formal demand for Trump’s tax returns touches off historic fight (and more). House Democrats explain why it’s taken 3 months to authorize subpoenas into Trump. Jamie Dimon wants you to beware the red menace. Locking immigrants in “camps” is the new American normal. From body armor to health care, the US military has been slow to adapt to women in its ranks — female service members are paying the price, often with lifelong consequences. Public debt: Olivier Blanchard on fiscal and welfare costs in a time of low interest rates.