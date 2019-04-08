Bruce K. Miller (Western New England): Constitutional Law: Do Black Lives Matter to the Constitution? It may take 2 years to identify thousands of separated families, government says. “Here is how I became a feminist, and here is why this is the best thing that ever happened to me”: Nathan Scott McNamara interviews Julie Delporte. MSNBC’s wild ride: Thanks to Trump and the Russia investigation, the liberal network is booming — but is it selling its viewers a conspiratorial fantasy? Without a plausible “theory of change”, progressive ideas are just fantasies. Kevin Drum on how “theory of change” is disarmingly simple. Populism without the people: Thea Riofrancos reviews For a Left Populism by Chantal Mouffe. Apollo astronauts left their poop on the moon — we gotta go back for that shit.
Athena Elafros (Lethbridge): Theory is for Everybody. Democrats may have just lost Wisconsin for a decade. They had it coming: The parents indicted in the college-admissions scandal were responding to a changing America, with rage at being robbed of what they believed was rightfully theirs. The political clout and influence of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez owes much to her distinctive political philosophy. What anti-Semitism is — and what it is not: Two Jewish activists discuss the place of anti-Semitism in contemporary movements for social justice. Since Barr became Attorney General, he has narrowed the range of information about the Mueller report that he says he will allow the public to see. What has Bill Barr done to earn the benefit of the doubt?