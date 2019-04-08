The state of globalization

Wolfgang Streeck (Max Planck): Globalization and the Transformation of the International State System. Jason Hickel (LSE): Is It Possible to Achieve a Good Life for All within Planetary Boundaries? Antoinette Scherz and Alain Zysset (Oslo): The UN Security Council, Normative Legitimacy and the Challenge of Specificity. Steve Charnovitz (George Washington): How American Rejectionism Undermines International Economic Law. Mojca Pajnik (Ljubljana): Autonomy of Migration and the Governmentality of Plastic Borders. John Tasioulas interviews Amartya Sen on capabilities, development and human rights. The free-trade paradox: Alan S. Blinder on the bad politics of a good idea.

Christian Volk (FU Berlin): The Problem of Sovereignty in Globalized Times. Kristin Henrard (EUR): The Shifting Parameters of Nationality. Sanjay G. Reddy (New School): The UN’s Development Function: Time for Renewal? Inaki Permanyer (UAB) and Jeroen Smits (Radboud): Inequality in Human Development across the Globe. If we want to solve the world’s problems, we first need to abolish all borders. Richard Baldwin on a long view of globalisation in short (in 5 parts). In tech-driven 21st century, achieving global development goals requires closing digital gender divide. Is terrorism, poverty, and refugees the dark side of globalization? The first chapter from Why Nationalism by Yael Tamir.

Brandon Gorman (SUNY-Albany) and Charles Seguin (Arizona): World Citizens on the Periphery: Threat and Identification with Global Society. Tendayi Achiume (UCLA): Migration as Decolonization. Uta Kohl (Southampton): Territoriality and Globalization. Richard Sedlmayr (Oxford): Paying for Poverty Alleviation. Gender equality is key to economic prosperity: Sean Illing interviews Augusto Lopez-Claros, co-author (with Bahiyyih Nakhjavani) of Equality for Women = Prosperity for All: The Disastrous Global Crisis of Gender Inequality. The preface to the Annual Review of United Nations Affairs 2017/2018: The United Nations in the Time of Trump by Joachim Mueller, Karl P. Sauvant and Kenzo Matsuura Muller.

Nicolas Lamp (Queen’s): How Should We Think about the Winners and Losers from Globalization? Three Narratives and their Implications for the Redesign of International Economic Agreements. Molly Land (UConn) and Jay D. Aronson (Carnegie Mellon): The Promise and Peril of Human Rights Technology. Leti Volpp (UC-Berkeley): Refugees Welcome? From Vox, everyone wants to “teach a man to fish” — but skills training alone doesn’t help the world’s poor. There is no Left case for nationalism.

Luis Eslava (Kent): The Developmental State: Independence, Dependency and the History of the South. Aoife Nolan (Nottingham): Poverty and Child Rights. Nanda Oudejans (Utrecht): The Right not to Have Rights: A New Perspective on Irregular Immigration. Stephen Odedoyin (Obafemi Awolowo): On the Psychological Foundations of Economic Development. Microcredit was a hugely hyped solution to global poverty — what happened? From Harvard Business Review, Pankaj Ghemawat and Steven A. Altman on the state of globalization in 2019, and what it means for strategists. What makes a refugee vulnerable? The way officials measure a person’s vulnerability could undercut the long-term success of refugees.

Marcia L Oliver (York) and Philip J. Boyle (Waterloo): In and Beyond the Camp: The Rise of Resilience in Refugee Governance. Haakon Gjerlow, Carl Henrik Knutsen, and Tore Wig (Oslo) and Matthew Charles Wilson (West Virginia): Stairways to Denmark: Does the Sequence of State-Building and Democratization Matter for Economic Development? Scaling up good ideas is really, really hard — and we’re starting to figure out why. Taking back control for real: Roger Crisp on the case for open borders. On China, trade, and the shifting locations of power: An excerpt from The New Silk Roads: The Present and Future of the World by Peter Frankopan.

From Global Justice: Theory Practice Rhetoric, a special issue on refugees. It’s difficult to test whether poverty relief actually works — do randomised controlled trials provide a scientific measure? From free shoes to shoulder surgery: An excerpt from Randomistas: How Radical Researchers are Changing Our World by Andrew Leigh. Who owns human rights? Abena Ampofoa Asare investigates. Global trade takes sharp turn down with biggest drop since 2009.