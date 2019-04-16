Liam Shields (Manchester): Children as Public Goods: At What Cost?; and Parental Licensing: A Qualified Defence. Michelle Maroto (Alberta): Saving, Sharing, or Spending? The Wealth Consequences of Raising Children. Matthias Doepke (Northwestern) and Giuseppe Sorrenti and Fabrizio Zilibotti (Zurich): The Economics of Parenting. From PUP, the introduction to Love, Money, and Parenting: How Economics Explains the Way We Raise Our Kids by Matthias Doepke and Fabrizio Zilibotti. The parent trap: The greater a country’s income inequality, the likelier parents are to push their kids to work hard. Kathryn Joyce on the crime of parenting while poor.

A brief, shameful history of childcare in the United States. Day care is one of the most important economic issues of our time. Working parents are an endangered species — what’s why Democrats are talking child care. Congress asked top experts for a plan to cut child poverty in half. Democrats have united around a plan to dramatically cut child poverty. Why Americans can’t parent like Scandinavians. Bernie Sanders says it’s better to give birth in Finland than the U.S. — he’s right.

American moms: Let’s stop feeling guilty and start getting mad. How parents are robbing their children of adulthood: Today’s “snowplow parents” keep their children’s futures obstacle-free — even when it means crossing ethical and legal boundaries. Let children get bored again: Boredom teaches us that life isn’t a parade of amusements — more important, it spawns creativity and self-sufficiency. The bad news about helicopter parenting: It works. Anna North interviews Hillary Frank, author of Weird Parenting Wins: Bathtub Dining, Family Screams, and Other Hacks from the Parenting Trenches.