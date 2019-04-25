Claire Vergerio (Leiden): Context, Reception, and the Study of Great Thinkers in International Relations. Mohamed Helal (Ohio State): Anarchy, Ordering Principles, and the Constitutive Regime of the International System. The future of the liberal order is conservative: Jennifer Lind and William C. Wohlforth on a strategy to save the system. Ted Fertik on getting out from under the “liberal international order”. From CRS, a report on Strategic Competition and Foreign Policy: What is “Political Warfare”?; and a report on Assessing NATO’s Value. NATO just turned 70 — and it’s showing its age. You can download Debating Disruption in the World Order, ed. Ritika Passi and Harsh Pant.