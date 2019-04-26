Veronica Herrera (UConn) and Alison E. Post (UC-Berkeley): The Case for Public Policy Expertise in Political Science. Kenneth Roth on why the U.N. chief’s silence on human rights is deeply troubling. The Joe Biden and Anita Hill controversy, explained. Silicon Valley came to Kansas schools — that started a rebellion. Made in China, exported to the world: The surveillance state. So how do states recover from crises? Same way as people do. Kim Kelly on how women are transforming organized labor. The long game of democratic reform: A growing array of reformers are coming to see the logic of “master reform”, the one most likely to break the logjam on all the others — Ranked Choice Voting. Why does Australia have an outsized influence on philosophy?
Daniel Hirschman and Laura Garbes (Brown): Towards an Economic Sociology of Race. Sionaidh Douglas-Scott (Oxford): Brexit and the Future of the United Kingdom. On L.G.B.T. rights, the Supreme Court asks the question. Krithika Varagur on Indonesia’s fragile festival of democracy. Want to fix college? Admissions aren’t the biggest problem. Can universities fulfill the promises of academia if they depend on contingent labor? Hua Hsu reviews The Adjunct Underclass: How America’s Colleges Betrayed Their Faculty, Their Students, and Their Mission by Herb Childress. Wolfgang Streeck reviews Globalists: The End of Empire and the Birth of Neoliberalism by Quinn Slobodian (and more). Scientists are asking kids to design our planet’s next message to aliens.