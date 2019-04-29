Helena Sajgalikova (UEBA) and Lukas Copus and Michaela Polakova (Comenius): What Activities Do Happy People Prefer to Devote Their Energy to? Wijnand A. P. van Tilburg (KCL) and Eric R. Igou (Limerick): Dreaming of a Brighter Future: Anticipating Happiness Instills Meaning in Life. Willpower is overrated: Psychologists increasingly think effortful restraint is not the key to the good life. Do the microbes swimming in our guts control our happiness? Lowri Dowthwaite on how men and women experience happiness differently — here’s why; and striving for happiness could be making you unhappy — here’s how to find your own path. Daniel Kahneman says most people don’t want to be happy.
Sami Pihlstrom (Helsinki): Wittgenstein on Happiness: Harmony, Disharmony and Antitheodicy. When the dismal science tries to study happiness. Can Stoicism make us happy? Carlos Fraenkel reviews How to Be a Stoic: Using Ancient Philosophy to Live a Modern Life by Massimo Pigliucci. Caspar Kaiser and Nhat An Trinh (Oxford): Positional, Mobility and Reference Effects: How Does Social Class Affect Life Satisfaction in Europe? It’s cold, dark and lacks parking — but is this Finnish town the world’s happiest? What America can learn from the world’s happiest countries. What this year’s World Happiness Report reveals about our national well-being.