David Enoch (HUJI): Playing the Hand You’re Dealt: How Moral Luck Is Different from Morally Significant Plain Luck. What do people in China think about “social credit” monitoring? Economists are rethinking monetary and fiscal policy — that’s a potentially positive development. Marija Antanaviciute reviews Justice and Reconciliation in World Politics by Catherine Lu. When did pop culture become homework? Ukraine elected a sitcom president — what can Western politicians learn from this script? Malaria is among the world’s biggest killers of children — now there’s a vaccine. Michael Luo on the urgent quest for slower, better news. New group launches to harness political power of women. Melanie Ehrenkranz on Facebook’s future as a digital graveyard.
Andrea Faggion (UEL): Why a Hedgehog Cannot Have Political Obligation. Colin Bird (Virginia): The Theory and Politics of Recognition. Brexit could be turning the tide for Scottish independence. The death of an adjunct: Thea Hunter was a promising, brilliant scholar — and then she got trapped in academia’s permanent underclass (and more). 800 scientists say it’s time to abandon “statistical significance”. The failure of the French intelligentsia? Gabriel Rockhill on intellectuals and uprisings in the case of the Yellow Vests. What the late biologist George Price can teach us about the price of altruism. Trash islands are still taking over the oceans at an alarming rate. What a year in space did to Scott Kelly. Tools for thinking: Maria Kasmirli on Isaiah Berlin’s two concepts of freedom.