Dec/Jan 2019

MEGAN K. STACK ON THE BATTLES OF A LEGENDARY REPORTER
JULIA BRYAN-WILSON ON THE OTHERWORLDLY ABSTRACTION OF HILMA AF KLINT
ALEX ABRAMOVICH ON JOHN MCPHEE’S WAYS OF SEEING
JOANNE O’LEARY: Lucia Berlin’s Welcome Home: A Memoir with Selected Photographs and Letters
PAUL GRIMSTAD: Haruki Murakami’s Killing Commendatore
JENNIFER KRASINSKI: Olivia Laing’s Crudo
BECCA ROTHFELD: Uwe Johnson’s Anniversaries: From a Year in the Life of Gesine Cresspahl
LAUREN OYLER on Virginie Despentes
THE BEST BOOKS OF THE YEAR
HOWARD HAMPTON on John Waters
HELENA FITZGERALD: An interview with Heather Havrilesky
MELANIE REHAK on BALZAC’S PAEAN TO COFFEE AND OTHER DELICIOUS VICES.
SARAH WEINMAN on Tana French and the state of domestic suspense
BOOKFORUM CONTRIBUTORS on the season’s outstanding art books
LYNNE TILLMAN on why writers are drawn to tennis
MICHAEL ROBBINS: Elaine Pagels’s Why Religion? A Personal Story
ISMAIL MUHAMMAD: Casey Gerald’s There Will Be No Miracles Here
MELISSA ANDERSON: Lili Anolik’s Hollywood’s Eve: Eve Babitz and the Secret History of L.A.
JESSE BARRON: Heike Geissler’s Seasonal Associate
ED PARK: Hilary Spurling’s Anthony Powell: Dancing to the Music of Time
SIDDHARTHA MITTER: Between Worlds: The Art of Bill Traylor
ALBERT MOBILIO: Henry Taylor: The Only Portrait I Ever Painted of My Momma Was Stolen
BRIAN BLANCHFIELD: Kiese Laymon’s Heavy: An American Memoir
TOM CARSON: Tracy Daugherty’s Leaving the Gay Place: Billy Lee Brammer and the Great Society
MAGGIE FOUCAULT: Leta Hong Fincher’s Betraying Big Brother: The Feminist Awakening in China
CHARLOTTE SHANE: Gemma Hartley’s Fed Up: Emotional Labor, Women, and the Way Forward
GREG AFINOGENOV: Tony Wood’s Russia Without Putin: Money, Power and the Myths of the New Cold War
FRANK GUAN: Francis Fukuyama’s Identity: The Demand for Dignity and the Politics of Resentment
GENE SEYMOUR: Arnold A. Offner’s Hubert Humphrey: The Conscience of the Country and Mick Caouette’s Hubert H. Humphrey: The Art of the Possible