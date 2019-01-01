Feb/Mar 2019

VICTOR LAVALLE ON MARLON JAMES’S NEW FANTASY NOVEL
MOIRA DONEGAN REVISITS ANDREA DWORKIN’S RADICAL VISION
EMILY COOKE ON THE CORRESPONDENCE OF SYLVIA PLATH
CHARLOTTE SHANE: Kristen Roupenian’s You Know You Want This: “Cat Person” and Other Stories
JAMES CAMP: Sam Lipsyte’s Hark
GENE SEYMOUR: Darius James’s Negrophobia: An Urban Parable
CHRISTIAN LORENTZEN: David Means’s Instructions for a Funeral
SARAH RESNICK: Anna Burns’s Milkman
ELVIA WILK: Tim Maughan’s Infinite Detail
JON CARAMANICA on the Beastie Boys
CARL WILSON on David Bowie
MELANIE REHAK on Nigella Lawson’s classic cookbook
BENJAMIN KUNKEL: An interview with John Lanchester
BOOKFORUM CONTRIBUTORS on the season’s outstanding art books
JENNIFER KRASINSKI on Architectural Digest’s visual hyperbole
LAUREN OYLER: Blythe Roberson’s How to Date Men When You Hate Men
CORRINE FITZPATRICK: Etel Adnan
ALBERT MOBILIO: Jason Moran
RACHEL SYME: Isaac Mizrahi’s I.M.
ERIC BANKS: Andrew S. Curran’s Diderot and the Art of Thinking Freely
SASHA FRERE-JONES: k-punk: The Collected and Unpublished Writings of Mark Fisher (2004–2016)
ISABEL FLOWER: Adam Pape’s Dyckman Haze
A. S. HAMRAH: W. K. Stratton’s The Wild Bunch: Sam Peckinpah, a Revolution in Hollywood, and the Making of a Legendary Film
BEN KAFKA: Jeffrey Sconce’s The Technical Delusion: Electronics, Power, Insanity
NICOLE RUDICK: Saul Steinberg’s The Labyrinth
HOWARD HAMPTON: Helen Molesworth’s One Day at a Time: Manny Farber and Termite Art
AVA KOFMAN: Roger McNamee’s Zucked: Waking Up to the Facebook Catastrophe
TOM CARSON: Michael Tomasky’s If We Can Keep It: How the Republic Collapsed and How It Might Be Saved
KAREN OLSSON: Greg Grandin’s The End of the Myth: From the Frontier to the Border Wall in the Mind of America
NAUSICAA RENNER: Candice Delmas’s A Duty to Resist: When Disobedience Should Be Uncivil