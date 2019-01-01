Current Issue


Feb/Mar 2019


  • Features

  • Fiction

    • CHARLOTTE SHANE: Kristen Roupenian’s You Know You Want This: “Cat Person” and Other Stories

    • JAMES CAMP: Sam Lipsyte’s Hark

    • GENE SEYMOUR: Darius James’s Negrophobia: An Urban Parable

    • CHRISTIAN LORENTZEN: David Means’s Instructions for a Funeral

    • SARAH RESNICK: Anna Burns’s Milkman

    • ELVIA WILK: Tim Maughan’s Infinite Detail

  • Columns

    • Bestseller

      JON CARAMANICA on the Beastie Boys

    • The Cultist

      CARL WILSON on David Bowie

    • Food

      MELANIE REHAK on Nigella Lawson’s classic cookbook

    • Interview

      BENJAMIN KUNKEL: An interview with John Lanchester

    • BOOKFORUM CONTRIBUTORS on the season’s outstanding art books

    • Luxury & Degradation

      JENNIFER KRASINSKI on Architectural Digest’s visual hyperbole

  • Arts & Letters

    • LAUREN OYLER: Blythe Roberson’s How to Date Men When You Hate Men

    • CORRINE FITZPATRICK: Etel Adnan

    • ALBERT MOBILIO: Jason Moran

    • RACHEL SYME: Isaac Mizrahi’s I.M.

    • ERIC BANKS: Andrew S. Curran’s Diderot and the Art of Thinking Freely

    • SASHA FRERE-JONES: k-punk: The Collected and Unpublished Writings of Mark Fisher (2004–2016)

    • ISABEL FLOWER: Adam Pape’s Dyckman Haze

    • A. S. HAMRAH: W. K. Stratton’s The Wild Bunch: Sam Peckinpah, a Revolution in Hollywood, and the Making of a Legendary Film

    • BEN KAFKA: Jeffrey Sconce’s The Technical Delusion: Electronics, Power, Insanity

    • NICOLE RUDICK: Saul Steinberg’s The Labyrinth

    • HOWARD HAMPTON: Helen Molesworth’s One Day at a Time: Manny Farber and Termite Art

  • Current Affairs & Politics


