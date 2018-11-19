Seasonal Associate

You’re shivering and sweating at the same time on the bench. Time’s flying; you’ll have to pick up your children soon, but you don’t want to make a fuss yet. As if for your entertainment, the most beautiful and elegant of trial presentations begins in front of two shelves full of books, CDs, and DVDs. A young woman lifts yellow crates from one pallet onto another empty one beside it. She doesn’t bend her back as she does it, holding herself as straight as a rod; she performs all her work calmly, following a well-practiced choreography. This dance, this piling dance, which then becomes a box-counting dance and segues into a locating dance for various products on the sample shelves, is masterfully accurate and ends with lackluster succinctness. You expect a speech at the end, a jump, a banner unfurled to reveal something eye-opening; you expect something. The woman, the dancer, goes out to the corridor and eats a granola bar.
When your name is called you walk through a stream of warm air coming down from the ceiling. You say a friendly hello to the tester, as is your habit, and this is not actually worth mentioning but, anticipating what’s to come, one could say that circumstances make it worth mentioning: If it were less important to you to say a friendly hello and get a hello back, you’d find a lot of things easier here at the company. But it won’t be as linear as that and anyway, there’s only a grain of truth to that. The tester hands you a sheet of paper and tells you to read it. It’s printed with instructions for the correct lifting and setting down of crates to avoid back damage. You get the impression you’ll be given more time to read than to try out. You feel like laughing. You’re tempted to hold up the sheet of paper and ask: Seriously? You consider making a suggestion to correct all the spelling mistakes in the short text. But you simply start your trial. Demonstratively, you lift the crates in line with the rules. You bend your knees, squat down, and stand up again without bending your back unduly. Next to you, the thin older trial worker gets a second chance. He’s so clumsy you can hardly bear to watch. You don’t want to be better than him and certainly not faster. But in comparison to him, you move the crates like a big strong man who could toss anyone in the room here straight up in the air.
Once all the crates are piled you go to the PC station. You’re supposed to transfer data from a column on the left into a column on the right. The left column contains typographical mistakes and peculiarities, which are supposed to appear exactly the same way in the right column, without corrections. Later you’ll ask yourself why you didn’t simply copy-and-paste the information. You retype everything meticulously and start running out of time, the most difficult thing being having to lean over at this normal-height desk without a chair, which makes you nervous.
The other trial worker is allowed to sit down again. You continue to the packaging station. You pack dispatches and hold products in your hands, a game you’re familiar with. You’re the daughter of a former postmistress, you see, and you spent childhood afternoons or feverish days half-playing, half-helping at your mother’s desk or between the shelves behind the parcel counter, packing play parcels, storing play parcels, locating real parcels on the shelves and lugging them to the counter. And you’re a customer of the company that now makes you wait on the folding bench yet again.
If you get this job you want to refill your account, which has reached its credit limit, and change banks. That’s your dream. You would leave your current bank, which you feel always withholds money when things aren’t going well for it, the bank.
At the same time, a searing sense of worry creeps over you and informs you that if they don’t take you here and now, you’ll only get a job somewhere else that pays even less. If they don’t take you now, maybe no one will. You instantly grow ancient and wooden, as though you’ve crawled out of a dark coal mine. You’ve completely forgotten that you have a profession and are only here to alleviate momentary poverty. Something inside you is essentially unsettled and will never calm down again, even though you do get the job. From this point on, you are beside yourself with worry.
Excerpted from Seasonal Associate by Heike Geissler. Copyright 2018 by Heike Geissler. Translated by Katy Derbyshire. Published in December by Semiotext(e). All rights reserved.