Left of Black with Brittney Cooper

Left of Black host Dr. Mark Anthony Neal travels to Wake Forest University to talk with 2018 Anna Julia Cooper lecturer, Dr. Brittney Cooper.

Dr. Brittney Cooper is an Associate Professor of Women’s and Gender Studies and Africana Studies at Rutgers University. She's the author of Beyond Respectability: The Intellectual Thought of Race Women (University of Illinois Press, May 2017) and Eloquent Rage: A Black Feminist Discovers Her Superpower (St. Martin’s, February 2018), and the co-editor of The Crunk Feminist Collection (The Feminist Press 2017).

Dr. Neal teaches Black Popular Culture in the Department of African and African-American Studies at Duke University.