World to Win: The Life and Works of Karl Marx

Sven-Eric Liedman—author of a major new Marx biography, “A World to Win:The Life and Works of Karl Marx”—in conversation with Adam Tooze and Clara Mattei.

Filmed at Verso Books in Brooklyn, on the 200th anniversary of the birth of Marx, May 5, 2018.

Sven-Eric Liedman, Professor Emeritus of the History of Ideas at the University of Gothenburg, has been reading and writing about Karl Marx for over fifty years. He is the author of “A World to Win: The Life and Works of Karl Marx”: https://www.versobooks.com/books/2711...

Adam Tooze holds the Shelby Cullom Davis chair of History at Columbia University and serves as Director of the European Institute. He is currently at work on a history of the global financial crisis 2008-2018, which will appear in time for the anniversary in September 2018. He has written and reviewed for the Financial Times, the Guardian, the London Review of Books, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, the New York Review of Books, the Nation, and others.

Clara Mattei is Assistant Professor of Economics at The New School for Social Research.