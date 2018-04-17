Molly Crabapple: Drawing Blood

In the hands of artist and journalist Molly Crabapple, drawing is a powerful and flexible political tool. She’s used it to document some of the most significant conflicts of the 21st century—the Syrian war, the Greek economic crisis, the Guantanamo Bay prison—and brought her anti-establishment eye and mindset to collaborations for publications ranging from Vice to The Baffler. Beyond conflict zones, Crabapple has sketched scenes from burlesque halls to the Occupy Wall Street encampment. She'll be joined by Runsy for a discussion of her work, including her upcoming book Brothers of the Gun, co-written with Marwan Hisham.