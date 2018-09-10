TimesTalks: Glenn Close and Meg Wolitzer

Join six-time Academy Award nominee Glenn Close and best-selling author Meg Wolitzer for a spirited conversation about the new film, “The Wife,” opening Aug. 17 and based on Wolitzer’s critically acclaimed novel of the same name. In it, Close plays a highly intelligent and striking beauty — the perfect wife — who has spent 40 years sacrificing her own identity, dreams and ambitions to fan the flames of her husband’s skyrocketing career, ignoring his excuses along the way. The duo will discuss womanhood, self-discovery, liberation and our attempts to make meaning of our lives with Parul Sehgal, book critic at The New York Times.