Hadley Freeman: "The Lessons We Learned from Eighties Movies"

If you think Ferris Bueller's Day Off is just a lighthearted comedy, author and journalist Hadley Freeman would like to have a word with you. Her encyclopedic knowledge of 80s films combines with a keen eye for cultural and political zeitgeist, to put a new perspective on much-loved classics. In this discussion about her book, "Life Moves Pretty Fast: The Lessons We Learned From 80s Movies", she explores the social commentary contained in these films, and compares that with the state of cinema (and TV) today. Oh, and you might want to block off time to rewatch some classic movies afterwards.