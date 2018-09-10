Michele Rigby Assad: "My Secret Life in the CIA" | Talks at Google

Michele Rigby Assad is a former undercover officer in the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency’s Directorate of Operations. Trained as a counterterrorism specialist, Michele spent over a decade in the agency, leading some of the most highly skilled operatives on the planet, secretly serving in some of the most treacherous areas of the Middle East, and at risk as a target for ISIS.

She discusses how she stood out from many of the older white men who excelled at the CIA, and how she used her differences to her advantage. Michele also covers a range of other topics including misconceptions about Middle East, her experience dealing with terrorists, recent shootings in the U.S., and what civilians can do to stay safe.

Moderated by Jasmine Jaksic.