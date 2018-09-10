Crashing the Party: From the Bernie Sanders Campaign to a Progressive Movement

A conversation with Heather Gautney, Adolph Reed, and Cornel West.

Book launch for Heather Gautney’s “Crashing the Party: From the Bernie Sanders Campaign to a Progressive Movement,” available from Verso Books.

Bernie Sanders shocked the political establishment by winning 13 million votes and a majority of young voters in the 2016 Democratic primary. Since that upset, repeated polls have judged this democratic socialist to be the most popular politician in the United States. What lessons can be drawn from his surprising insurgent campaign?