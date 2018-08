Parable of Afrofuturism (Feat. The Storyscape) | Read Awakening

From the movie Black Panther to the music of Janelle Monae, Afrofuturism is on a lot of minds this year. Join host Dominique Taylor to explore the literary offerings of Afrofuturism with Rivers Solomon whose book, An Unkindness of Ghosts, you’ll want to read.