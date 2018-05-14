Isabel Allende: "The Influence of Hispanic Culture in Literature"

Google celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month by speaking with Isabel Allende, famed Chilean journalist and author, renowned for writing international bestsellers including "The House of Spirits," "City of the Beasts," "Inés of My Soul" and "Paula." She has written over 25 books that have been translated into more than 35 languages and sold more than 67 million copies, and among other awards, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2017.

Ms. Allende speaks about the influence of her Latinx background in her work, Latin American culture as an influence in global arts & culture, and the future of Latinx literature.

Moderated by Natalie Nunez.