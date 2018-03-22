Tayari Jones: 2018 National Book Festival

Tayari Jones discusses "An American Marriage" at the 2018 Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, D.C.

Speaker Biography: Tayari Jones had a spectacular debut with her first novel, "Leaving Atlanta," which won the Hurston/Wright Legacy Award. She wrote the novel while she was a graduate student. Her second novel, "The Untelling," is also set in Atlanta and received the Lillian Smith Book Award. Her new novel, "An American Marriage" (Algonquin), was a pick of Oprah's Book Club. Jones is an MFA faculty member at Rutgers University and a National Endowment for the Arts Fellow.