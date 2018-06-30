Andrew Sean Greer: 2018 National Book Festival

Andrew Sean Greer discusses "Less" at the 2018 Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, D.C.

Speaker Biography: Andrew Sean Greer is the best-selling author of five works of fiction, including "The Confessions of Max Tivoli," which was named a best book of 2004 by the San Francisco Chronicle and the Chicago Tribune. He is the recipient of the Northern California Book Award, the California Book Award, the New York Public Library Young Lions Award, the O Henry award for short fiction and fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the New York Public Library. His new novel is "Less" (Lee Boudreaux), winner of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for fiction. Greer lives in San Francisco. He has traveled to all of the locations in this novel, but he is only big in Italy.