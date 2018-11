How Writers Build Authenticity Into Diverse Worlds | New York Comic Con 2018

Diversity and representation had never been more important in Science fiction and fantasy. In the era of #OwnVoices, how do writers craft sci-fi or fantasy stories using their own experience to create diverse and compelling worlds? Featuring authors Marlon James, Tochi Onyebuchi, Maura Milan, Julie Kagawa, Sam J. Miller, and moderated by Ali T. Kokmen.