The Writers Studio, in partnership with The Strand Bookstore, is pleased to present The Pushcart Prize XLIII - Best of the Small Presses 2019. Published every year since 1976, The Pushcart Prize is the most honored literary project in America, featuring hundreds of presses and writers of short stories, poetry, and essays in its annual collections.

Come together and connect with our writers' community, with readings by:

Cortney Lamar Charleston

Rick Moody

Thylias Moss

Oliver de la Paz

Marisa Silver

Introduction by founder/editor Bill Henderson.

Cortney Lamar Charleston is the author of Telepathologies, selected by D.A. Powell for the 2016 Saturnalia Books Poetry Prize. He was awarded a 2017 Ruth Lilly and Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Fellowship from the Poetry Foundation and he has also received fellowships from Cave Canem, The Conversation Literary Festival and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. His poems have appeared, or are forthcoming, in POETRY, The American Poetry Review, New England Review, AGNI, TriQuarterly and elsewhere. He serves as a poetry editor at The Rumpus.

Rick Moody is the author of The Ice Storm, Demonology, Hotels of North America, and many other books. He writes about music at The Rumpus and has an advice column at LitHub.

Thylias Moss, prize-winning multiracial maker, has won a number of awards beginning in 1983 with her poem, “Coming of Age in Sandusky,” for which she received $25.00 from the Cleveland, Ohio Public Library. Since then, she has authored a total of 15 books, most of which have won awards, notably, a MacArthur Genius Fellowship, and two finalist awards from the National Book Critics Circle Award. She will be featuring her novel in verse, Slave Moth written by a literate slave girl, “Varl,” a collection she needed to make after a visit to her son’s middle school, a trip that necessitated her making the dress on the cover, by hand in the dark.

Oliver de la Paz is the author of three collections of poetry, most recently Requiem for the Orchard, winner of the Akron Prize for Poetry. His honors include a 2005 New York Foundation for the Arts Fellowship Award and a 2009 GAP Grant from Artist Trust. His work has appeared in literary journals and magazines including Virginia Quarterly Review, North American Review, Tin House, Chattahoochee Review, and in anthologies such as Asian American Poetry: The Next Generation.

Marisa Silver is the author of four novels, including Little Nothing and Mary Coin, and two collections of short stories. In 2017, she was awarded a Guggenheim Fellowship. Her work has received the Ohioana Book Prize, the Southern California Independent Bookseller Award, and the O. Henry Award. Her short fiction has been published in the New Yorker, as well as other journals, and has been included in The Best American Short Stories and other anthologies. She is a 2018-19 New York Public Library Mary Ellen von der Heyden Fellow during which time she’ll be working on a new novel, The Mysteries.

Founded in 1987 by Pulitzer Prize winning poet Philip Schultz, The Writers Studio is an independent creative writing program, offering six and eight-week workshops specializing in topics from the necessity of political fiction to writers beginning in their fifties. The classes, which meet in New York City, San Francisco, Tucson, the Hudson Valley and Online utilize an original teaching method which combines technique-based instruction with personal weekly feedback. Since its inception in 1990, The Writers Studio Reading Series has featured numerous writers and poets, including Lydia Davis, Junot Diaz, Andre Dubus III, Jennifer Egan, Mary Gaitskill, Julia Glass, Edward Hirsch, A.M. Homes, Etgar Keret, Marie Ponsot, Robert Pinsky, Gary Shteyngart, Colson Whitehead, and Yehuda Amichai.