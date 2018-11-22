Reading Lu Xun Through Carl Jung

Carolyn Brown discussed her just-published book "Reading Lu Xun Through Carl Jung," which offers a unique approach to the short stories of the most famous modern Chinese writer, Lu Xun (1881-1936). Brown uses foundational elements of the psychology of Carl Jung (1875-1961), who with Freud was the founder of modern Western psychology, to illuminate key structures in the works of this great writer. Approaching these works from a unique direction, Brown's lecture will shed new light on the psychological patterns within Lu Xun???s most famous story, "The True Story of Ah Q."

Speaker Biography: Carolyn Brown is a scholar of Chinese literature and the former director of the John W. Kluge Center at the Library of Congress.