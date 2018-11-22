New Poets of Native Nations: 2018 National Book Festival

Heid E. Erdrich, Natalie Diaz and Jennifer Elise Foerster present "New Poets of Native Nations" at the 2018 Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, D.C.

Speaker Biography: Natalie Diaz is an enrolled member of the Gila River Indian community and was born in the Fort Mojave Indian Village in Needles, California. Her poetry collection "When My Brother Was an Aztec" was praised by The New York Times as a "beautiful book." She is a contributor to the anthology "New Poets of Native Nations" (Graywolf). Diaz has played professional basketball and received a full athletic scholarship to Old Dominion University, where she earned a B.A. and an M.F.A. Among her honors is the Louis Untermeyer Scholarship in Poetry from the Bread Loaf Foundation.

Speaker Biography: Natalie Diaz is an enrolled member of the Gila River Indian community and was born in the Fort Mojave Indian Village in Needles, California. Her poetry collection "When My Brother Was an Aztec" was praised by The New York Times as a "beautiful book." She is a contributor to the anthology "New Poets of Native Nations" (Graywolf). Diaz has played professional basketball and received a full athletic scholarship to Old Dominion University, where she earned a B.A. and an M.F.A. Among her honors is the Louis Untermeyer Scholarship in Poetry from the Bread Loaf Foundation.

Speaker Biography: Poet Jennifer Elise Foerster is a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation of Oklahoma and one of the contributors to the anthology "New Poets of Native Nations" (Graywolf). She has a B.F.A. from the Institute of American Indian Arts, an M.F.A. from Vermont College of Fine Arts and a Ph.D. from the University of Denver. Her poetry collections are "Leaving Tulsa" and "Bright Raft in the Afterweather." She is a recipient of a National Endowment for the Arts Creative Writing Fellowship and a Wallace Stegner Fellow in Poetry at Bread Loaf.