Creative Chicago: An Interview Marathon with Hans Ulrich Obrist

A series of interviews with artists, authors, architects, and others representing Chicago’s diverse creative community, presented by the Chicago Humanities Festival, in partnership with EXPO CHICAGO, Navy Pier, and Art Design Chicago, an initiative of the Terra Foundation for American Art exploring Chicago’s art and design legacy, with presenting partner, The Richard H. Driehaus Foundation.

What do artist Theaster Gates, architect Jeanne Gang, and photographer Dawoud Bey have in common?

They’re all contributing to Chicago’s ever-evolving creative culture—and will be sitting down with Hans Ulrich Obrist, artistic director of the Serpentine Galleries in London and one of the world's leading art curators and critics, known for his long-form, dynamic interview marathons. Creative Chicago: An Interview Marathon is Obrist’s first U.S. marathon, and takes a multi-dimensional, multidisciplinary look at creativity in the city, past, present and future.

Through a wide-ranging dialogue with over 20 Chicago-based creatives, Creative Chicago: An Interview Marathon examined the forces that have made and continue to make Chicago a creative powerhouse.

Funding for Creative Chicago was provided by the Terra Foundation for American Art and the Richard H. Driehaus Foundation with additional support from Elizabeth A. Liebman, Herman Miller, and the WFMT Studs Terkel Radio Archive.

The event, featuring 20 artists, architects, authors, and representatives from the city, took place on Sept. 29, 2018 at Navy Pier.