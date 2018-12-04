Natasha Trethewey: Monument

Join two-time U.S. Poet Laureate and Pulitzer Prize winner Natasha Trethewey as she unveils Monument, her first retrospective, which features new work as well as poems selected with care from each of her four previous collections. In being drawn forth from an “opus of classics both elegant and necessary,” each poem weaves and interlocks with those that came before it, and those that follow. Throughout the collection, too, winds the poet’s own family history of trauma and loss, resilience and love—in terms that have, across Trethewey’s already monumental career, helped us change the very foundation of the vocabulary we use to speak about race, gender, and our collective future.