Jason Reynolds: 2018 National Book Festival

Jason Reynolds discusses "Sunny" at the 2018 Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, D.C.

Speaker Biography: Jason Reynolds is a New York Times best-selling author, a Newbery Award Honoree, a Printz Award Honoree, a National Book Award Honoree, a Kirkus Award winner, a two-time Walter Dean Myers Award winner, an NAACP Image Award Winner and the recipient of multiple Coretta Scott King honors. The American Booksellers Association's 2017 spokesperson for Indies First, his many books include "When I Was the Greatest," "Boy in the Black Suit," "All American Boys" (co-written with Brendan Kiely), "As Brave as You," "For Every One" and "Long Way Down," which received both a Newbery Honor and a Printz Honor. He has also written the "Track" series, which includes "Ghost," "Patina," and "Sunny" (Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy), his latest book. He lives in Washington, D.C.