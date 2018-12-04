K-Punk: The Collected and Unpublished Writings of Mark Fisher

Join Repeater Books for a discussion of Mark Fisher’s work with the novelist Hari Kunzru, Chapo Trap House co-host Amber A’Lee Frost, writer Sukhdev Sandhu, and musician Meredith Graves.

Book launch for “K-Punk: The Collected and Unpublished Writings of Mark Fisher,” published by Repeater Books. Filmed at Verso Books in Brooklyn on November 28, 2018.

When Mark Fisher committed suicide in 2017 at the age of 48, we lost one of the twenty-first century’s greatest cultural theorists. An icon for today’s insurgent “alt-left,” from 2003 to 2016 Fisher wrote dazzling analyses of our strange and terrifying world—neoliberalism, the loneliness and distracted boredom of digital life, and how these realities are reflected in music, film, TV, and literature. He also developed a vision of a different future—based on community, democratic control of the economy, creative freedom for all, and harnessing technology for the good of humanity.

“K-Punk” collects Fisher’s most incendiary and influential posts from his seminal blog “k-punk”, as well as a selection of his brilliantly insightful film, television and music reviews, together with his extraordinary writings on politics, activism, mental health, and popular modernism for numerous websites and magazines. Also included are two previously unpublished essays, the unfinished introduction to his planned book on “Acid Communism”, and an analysis of the 2016 US Presidential election, written shortly after Trump’s victory.