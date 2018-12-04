Franklin Foer: World Without Mind

Within the last 24 hours, it’s statistically likely that you’ve: used your iPhone to Google something, scrolled Facebook, and shopped on Amazon. “This is a nascent stage in the total automation and homogenization of social, political, and intellectual life” argues Franklin Foer—and “At stake is nothing less than who we are, and what we will become.” In World Without Mind, Foer, a national correspondent for The Atlantic and former editor of The New Republic, paints a foreboding portrait of the existential threat posed by big tech. What has been sold to us as convenience, he says, comes at the terrible cost of privacy, autonomy, individuality, and choice. Join us for this urgent conversation on the imperative of resistance and our power to stem the tide.