Ellie Kemper talks about her new book My Squirrel Days, and more, with Michelle Collins. Recorded Nov 26, 2018 at 92nd Street Y.

Two-time Emmy nominee Ellie Kemper offers up her irresistible cheer in the hilarious and inspiring essay collection, My Squirrel Days. Join Ellie as she shares her freewheeling stories—from growing up in suburban St. Louis with a vivid imagination and a crush on David Letterman, to moving to Los Angeles and accidentally falling on Doris Kearns Goodwin. And yes, about her childhood as a nature lover, determined to commune with squirrels. Desperate for an antidote to the chaos of modern life? Ellie’s your girl.