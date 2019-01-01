Raj Chetty: "Visualizing the American Dream" | Talks at Google

Raj Chetty, Professor of Economics at Harvard University, is a top expert on mobility and economic opportunity in the United States.

Through his research and through his organization, Opportunity Insights, Raj and his team help policymakers understand how opportunity is (or isn't) distributed throughout American communities, and what we can do to help improve access to upward mobility. In this talk, Raj joins Google's Chief Economist Hal Varian, to share insights from his tool, the Opportunity Atlas, and insights from his latest work.