Kluge Prize Award Ceremony 2018: Drew Gilpen Faust

Drew Gilpin Faust, historian, university president and author of the Bancroft Prize-winning book "This Republic of Suffering: Death and the American Civil War" received the John W. Kluge Prize for Achievement in the Study of Humanity during a gala ceremony in the Great Hall of the Library of Congress. The $1 million Kluge Prize is bestowed through the generosity of the late John W. Kluge.