Kim Leine with Simon Winchester: Arctic Imagination | LIVE from the NYPL

In the past 100 years, the Arctic and the North Pole have been transformed from highly dangerous and mysterious peripheral areas into regions that urgently need our protection. Kim Leine, one of the most admired contemporary Nordic voices, joins American writer Simon Winchester for the third and final installation of the Arctic Imagination project, a multi-year brainstorm across the Atlantic Ocean hosted by libraries in New York, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo, and Nuuk in which artists exchange ideas and visions of the future of the globe’s melting Arctic ice and increasing temperatures. Leine, author of Prophets of Eternal Fjord: A Novel, the internationally best-selling saga of a Greenlandic community torn apart by the forces of colonialism, is the winner of the Nordic Council Literature Prize and the Danish booksellers' Golden Laurel award. The World English rights to his latest novel Red Man/Black Man, an independent follow-up to Prophets of Eternal Fjord have recently been sold to publisher Ravi Mirchandani at Picador/Pan Macmillan for publication. He will speak with Winchester who has been avidly exploring the Arctic since 1965.

Co-presented with the Royal Danish Library and the Consulate General of Denmark in New York, as part of the Arctic Imagination series.