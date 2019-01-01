Valeria Luiselli on Trump’s Border Crisis, Ethical Storytelling & Her Book

An extended discussion with Valeria Luiselli on her new novel “Lost Children Archive.” The stunning book chronicles one family’s journey from New York to the Southwestern US-Mexico border in Arizona. They take the road trip for the unnamed mother’s research on the plight of migrant children seeking refuge in the United States. The Los Angeles Review of Books writes, “Lost Children Archive brings into sharp focus the deep wrongs that are being inflicted upon immigrant children in our name. It demands that our numbed complacency be shaken, and our rage unleashed.”