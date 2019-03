…douard Louis and Kerry Hudson: Who Killed My Father?

…douard Louis, one of France’s most acclaimed young writers, shot to international fame with his first novel, the semi-autobiographical 'End of Eddy'. His third novel, 'Who Killed My Father', revisits many of the same locations and subjects — poverty, homophobia and social exclusion — in non-fictional essay form, and is a powerful polemic exploring the bonds, often persistent even when apparently sundered, between parent and child. He discusses it here with novelist and journalist Kerry Hudson.