Night Moves with Jessica Hopper

In her memoir, Night Moves, music and culture critic Jessica Hopper pulls material straight from her personal journals in order to chronicle—with accurate freshness and edge—the transformative 2004-2009 period in Chicago music history, when she was living in decrepit punk houses, biking to bad loft parties with her friends, and DJing and exploring Chicago’s various music scenes deep into the night. In conversation with writer and poet José Olivarez, Hopper, author of The First Collection of Criticism by a Living Female Rock Critic and a former editor and contributor at Pitchfork and MTV News, will take you back to a very particular moment in cultural history, when new technology (anyone remember MySpace?) was about to irrevocably alter how music makes community.