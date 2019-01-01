Canada Reads 2019 Launch - Meet the Champions

Toronto Public Library hosted the launch of Canada Reads 2019 in the Atrium of the Toronto Reference Library.

This video is one of six videos in a playlist about the launch.

Canada Reads is an annual "battle of the books" competition organized by the CBC. Each season features five books, five celebrity champions and one winner.

This year's theme for Canada Reads is: One Book to Move You.

The contenders and their chosen books are:

- Chuck Comeau defending Homes by Abu Bakr al Rabeeah with Winnie Yeung

- Lisa Ray defending Brother by David Chariandy

- Ziya Tong defending By Chance Alone by Max Eisen

- Yanic Truesdale defending Suzanne by Anaïs Barbeau-Lavalette, translated by Rhonda Mullins

- Joe Zee defending The Woo-Woo by Lindsay Wong

Ali Hassan is the host of Canada Reads. The debates take place March 25-28, 2019.