MARCI VOGEL - Poetry.LA Interview

Marci Vogel authored "Death and Other Holidays" (Melville House, 2018), winner of the Miami Book Fair/de Groot Prize, and "At the Border of Wilshire & Nobody" (Howling Bird Press, 2015), winner of the Howling Bird Press Poetry Prize. Her poetry, prose, translations, and cross-genre inventions have appeared in "Jacket2," "FIELD," "VIDA," Plume," and many other publications. She has received a Willis Barnstone Translation Prize, a Hillary Gravendyk Memorial Scholarship from the Squaw Valley Community of Writers and residencies at CAMAC Art Center in Marnay, France. She earned her PhD in Creative Writing and Literature from the University of Southern California, where she is a Postdoctoral Scholar Teaching Fellow in the Dana and David Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences. Interview host: Mariano Zaro. Produced by www.Poetry.LA