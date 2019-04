Ada Limon | 2019 AWP Conference and Bookfair

We spoke with Ada Limón about her latest poetry collection, 'The Carrying' which was featured on PBS Books' Best of 2018 List, and it recently won the 2019 National Book Critics Circle Award for poetry. Limón is the author of five books of poetry, including 'Bright Dead Things,' which was named a finalist for the National Book Award. She also works as a freelance writer in Lexington, Kentucky.