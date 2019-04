Cheryl Strayed and Lidia Yuknavitch | 2019 AWP Conference and Bookfair

Cheryl Strayed's second book, the 2012 memoir 'Wild,' went on to win the Barnes & Noble Discover Award and the Oregon Book Award, and would be adapted into a major motion picture in 2014, starring Reese Witherspoon. Lidia Yuknavitch is an author, editor, and teacher; her 2016 TED Talk, 'The Beauty of Being a Misfit' has more than 2.6 million views, and pawned her 2017 novel The Beauty of Being a Misfit. She also founded the workshop series, Corporeal Writing, in Portland.