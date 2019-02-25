TimesTalks: Robert Caro

Parul Sehgal, a book critic at The New York Times, moderates a conversation with Robert Caro, the two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “The Power Broker” and “The Years of Lyndon Johnson.” His upcoming book “Working” (out on April 9th) is an unprecedented gathering of vivid, candid, and deeply revealing recollections about his experiences researching and writing his acclaimed books. Join us for a discussion on why Caro writes not just about the men who wield power, but about the people and the politics that are shaped by that power.