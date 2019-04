Rebecca and Floyd Skloot | 2019 AWP Conference and Bookfair

We talked to Rebecca Skloot, and her father (and poet), Floyd. Rebecca is the author of the #1 New York Times Bestseller, 'The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,’ while Floyd is a creative nonfiction writer, novelist and poet whose work has won three Pushcart Prizes, a Pen USA Literary Award, two Pacific NW Book Awards, and two Oregon Book Awards.