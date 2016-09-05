From Critical Review, Alfred Moore (Cambridge): Hayek, Conspiracy, and Democracy. How Russia often benefits when Julian Assange reveals the west’s secrets: American officials say Mr. Assange and WikiLeaks probably have no direct ties to Russian intelligence services — but the agendas of WikiLeaks and the Kremlin have often dovetailed. Jonathan Chait on Colin Kaepernick and patriotism at the end of the Obama Era. Kaepernick didn’t bring politics into sports — the NFL did that by playing the anthem. Socialize the EpiPen: The EpiPen mess shows that we need drugs that function as real social goods, not rent-producing commodities. Tessa Stuart on the case against Jill Stein: Though it’s frustrating for many progressives who long for a viable third party, there are serious questions about Stein’s judgement.