The real Hillary Clinton — the funny, kind, passionate woman her friends and colleagues insist actually exists — has been missing from public view for so long that even some of her most admiring defenders wonder whether she will ever emerge again. Inside Hillary Clinton’s outrage machine, allies push the buttons. How a decision in May changed the general election: It’s hard to remember now, but Hillary Clinton once cast Donald Trump as a product of the same old Republican extremism Democrats always talk about; four months ago, her campaign blew it all up, arguing that Trump isn’t like any other Republican, distancing policy and partisanship from Clinton’s message, and dragging Democrats along. When goo-goos attack: Leftist and radical critique of Hillary seems to be focused on alleged corruption, rather than real policy differences. Some good news for Dems for a change: Trump could cost GOP a ton of state legislatures.

Christopher Lewis Peterson (Utah): Trump University and Presidential Impeachment. Land of the free trade: The Eastern Plains of Colorado have gone Republican for decades — but will farmers and ranchers who rely on global markets vote for Donald Trump? Trump’s white supremacy platform comes into focus: He promises the enrichment and safeguarding of white people at the expense of the principle of equal protection. Most Americans see Trump as a racist madman — some just like that in a president. Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables” gaffe wasn’t a gaffe: Voters seem to agree. Poll: Nearly half of voters think Trump will detonate a nuke. Trump’s brand of ugly will be the ruin of our country: The GOP candidate was never a part of what made New York great — he was what made a great city stumble. Wall Street is starting to get freaked out about Trump.

Donald Trump lies, all the time — and stunningly few people seem to care. This is what Trump and his advisers are doing — they have no interest in creating a new reality; instead, they’re calling into question the existence of any reality. The press takes (Trump) literally, but not seriously; his supporters take him seriously, but not literally. If Donald Trump becomes president, the news media will bear a large share of the blame; polls showing that the public considers Hillary Clinton, a minor fibber at most, less trustworthy than a pathological liar is prima facie evidence of massive media failure. Pre-debate spin probably doesn’t matter much, but post-debate spin can be devastating. Should you panic over the polls? Yes, you should.