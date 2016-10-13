John M. Newman (Memphis): The Myth of Free. Alison Griswold on how Silicon Valley’s unicorn fantasy is collapsing in on itself. Anil Dash on how there is no “technology industry”: The label’s become too big to be useful, and tech could suffer for it. Will Oremus on how tech companies are dominating the stock market as never before. Silicon Valley was going to disrupt capitalism — now it’s just enhancing it. Christina Farr goes inside Silicon Valley’s culture of spin: Founders have learned that they need to embellish to get funded, but at what point does making bold claims become an outright lie? Aja Romano on everything wrong with Silicon Valley culture in one gross presentation: This tech recruiter is convinced diversity makes Silicon Valley a landscape of entitled, fragile brats. Who’s left to embarrass Silicon Valley now that Peter Thiel has killed Gawker?

Vindu Goel on when Yahoo ruled the Valley: Stories of the original “surfers”. Welcome to airspace: Kyle Chayka on how Silicon Valley helps spread the same sterile aesthetic across the world. Is US defence losing its edge in technology? The Pentagon is on a charm offensive in Silicon Valley but many see no need to embrace government. David Dayen on Clinton’s coziness with Silicon Valley: More troubling than her Wall Street ties.